Actor John Abraham is getting back to work. After completing the cameo part in untitled next starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, he will begin shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow in September. The Milap Zaveri directorial was supposed to go on the floor on April 10, 2020. Amid nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the shoots were halted in the country.

The story has moved from Mumbai to Lucknow with Bigg Boss fame Santosh Shukla posing as the villain in the film. Milap Zaveri has been doing the recee for the schedule and working out locations. Milap spoke to a daily and said that he is happy to be with the technical members of the team whilst scouting locations in UP. They are taking the necessary precautions.

During the lockdown, the filmmaker reworked on the script which is why the story moved from Mumbai to Lucknow. The film marks the return of Divya Khosla Kumar on big the screen after 16 years.

Satyameva Jayate 2 was earlier set for October 2, 2020 release.

More Pages: Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.