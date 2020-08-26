Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.08.2020 | 12:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 cancels foreign location, Takht is for now on the backburner

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The current Covid-19 crisis has crippled all big-budgeted projects in Bollywood. It is reliably learnt that two of Karan Johar’s most costly films are looking at cutting budgets by moving closer home.

Karan Johar's Dostana 2 cancels foreign location, Takht is for now on the backburner

Apparently, all the foreign locations involved in the shooting of Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Takht would be revised and relocated to Indian shores whenever shooting resumes. Dostana 2, to be directed by debutant Collin d’Cunha, will feature Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. While Takht to be directed by Karan Johar will feature Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt among others.

While the foreign locations for both films are likely to be cancelled, the A-list stars of the above films are expected to take substantial pay-cuts in order to make the project feasible in the post-pandemic scenario.

Also Read: Karan Johar tweets for the first time since June on Ganesh Chaturthi

More Pages: Takht Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan to release his…

Aditya Chopra to unveil new logo of YRF to…

Ram Gopal Varma announces his 3 part biopic…

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actress Bidita Bag…

Telangana Court orders Ram Gopal Varma to…

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification