Last Updated 26.08.2020 | 11:10 AM IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi test NEGATIVE for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The shoots for television and films have resumed after there were a few leniencies provided in the lockdown rules. However, a lot of television shows have come across the cast and crew testing positive for COVID-19. Despite the extra precautionary measures used during the shoots, they can only prevent the infection to a certain extent. A couple of days ago, the news of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, and Samir Onkar testing positive for COVID-19 had surfaced.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi test NEGATIVE for COVID-19

Even though the stars have been asked to home quarantine, as a precautionary measure, everyone else on the set underwent the test. The lead actors, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi had also taken the test and the reports have come negative, thankfully. Despite the negative reports, the duo will be quarantining at home to avoid any possibility of being infected. According to a statement by the show’s producer Rajan Shahi, the sets have been sanitized and fumigated by the BMC as soon as the news broke out.

Kartik and Naira fans can finally heave a sigh of relief!

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samir Onkar, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis test positive for COVID-19

