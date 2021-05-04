After her family, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Padukone had tested positive for COVID-19. The actress is reportedly in Bengaluru with her family. The actress has not yet confirmed the same.

Around 10 days back, Deepika Padukone’s parents and sister developed symptoms and got themselves tested which turned out to be positive. The three isolated themselves at home. Prakash Padukone had to be hospitalised in Bengaluru after his fever did not go down even after a week. However, he is recovering well.

Meanwhile, Deepika had recently shared links and information pertaining to mental health help amid the COVID-19 surge in the country. "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope," she had written in her post.

