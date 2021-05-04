Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.05.2021 | 9:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

After her family, Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After her family, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Padukone had tested positive for COVID-19. The actress is reportedly in Bengaluru with her family. The actress has not yet confirmed the same.

After her family, Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19

Around 10 days back, Deepika Padukone’s parents and sister developed symptoms and got themselves tested which turned out to be positive. The three isolated themselves at home. Prakash Padukone had to be hospitalised in Bengaluru after his fever did not go down even after a week. However, he is recovering well.

Meanwhile, Deepika had recently shared links and information pertaining to mental health help amid the COVID-19 surge in the country. "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope," she had written in her post.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone hospitalised for COVID-19; mother and sister also test positive

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bollywood choreographer Rahul Shetty makes…

Randeep Hooda teams up with Khalsa Aid to…

Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone…

Sonu Sood helps airlift a COVID patient from…

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended…

As India fights Covid, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification