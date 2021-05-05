Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.05.2021 | 10:06 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Kumar Mangat’s Drishyam 2 – The Resumption lands in legal trouble with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu was quite a hit and is still one of the finest thrillers made. Directed by Kumar Mangat and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the movie was lauded by the audiences. As per the reports, Kumar Mangat is planning a part 2 with Ajay Devgn and Tabu reprising their roles under his company Panorama Studios.

Kumar Mangat’s Drishyam 2 – The Resumption lands in legal trouble with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures

While Viacom 18 have sent him notices regarding the legal rights of Drishyam 2 – The Resumption, Mangat responded to a news portal with the notice that his company Panorama Studios has acquired the legal rights of the film and will continue to make it regardless. The Viacom 18 Motion Pictures' spokesperson however has said that Kumar Mangat cannot make the film independently or without their involvement.

This tussle has led to a legal issue between Kumar Mangat and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

More Pages: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Clash of the Dawoods: Farhan Akhtar versus…

THEATRICAL release of Tuesdays And Fridays…

FWICE bans Ram Gopal Varma for failing to…

Ram Gopal Varma’s psychological horror…

Ram Gopal Varma announces his 3 part biopic…

Telangana Court orders Ram Gopal Varma to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification