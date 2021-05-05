Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu was quite a hit and is still one of the finest thrillers made. Directed by Kumar Mangat and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the movie was lauded by the audiences. As per the reports, Kumar Mangat is planning a part 2 with Ajay Devgn and Tabu reprising their roles under his company Panorama Studios.

While Viacom 18 have sent him notices regarding the legal rights of Drishyam 2 – The Resumption, Mangat responded to a news portal with the notice that his company Panorama Studios has acquired the legal rights of the film and will continue to make it regardless. The Viacom 18 Motion Pictures' spokesperson however has said that Kumar Mangat cannot make the film independently or without their involvement.

This tussle has led to a legal issue between Kumar Mangat and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

