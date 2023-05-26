The emergence of OTT has brought fame to a lot of names. Sumeet Vyas is one actor who has benefitted a lot from the web medium. One show that has helped him gain popularity is TVF Tripling. The show has had three successful seasons and the fans are awaiting the fourth one.

EXCLUSIVE: Tripling season 4 likely to go on floors early next year, reveals Sumeet Vyas

Vyas himself has shared the status of TVF Tripling season 4 in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama. He said, “We will start the writing for season 4 in June. Hopefully the script should be locked by the end of the year and then we should start.” When asked if it will go on floors early next year, he said, “Yes, most likely.”

Sumeet recently made his directorial debut with the online series Tankesh Diaries, also for TVF. Speaking about the experience he said, “Thankfully, this was very familiar. We had taken characters from Permanent Roommates (his other popular show) and we were making this campaign for Ikea.”

Initially, he was only going to act in the show. “Baaton baaton mein it was mentioned if I would like to direct it,” he said. “I jumped at the idea. I am glad it turned out well. I had a good time and a great team to work with. We had a fantastic editor. So, it was a very good experience.”

Speaking about his forthcoming projects, Vyas said, “We are doing a series called Blinded. Ken Ghosh is directing it and Goldie Behl and Applause Entertainment are producing it. It’s a corporate drama. The story is based on corporate life. It’s interesting; it’s well-written.”

Vyas was last seen in the movie Afwah where he played the role of a politician. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

