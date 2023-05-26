Ahead of its sequel, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is all set to return to theatres in a remastered edition. Watch the trailer here.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the iconic romantic-action film that captivated audiences when it was released in 2001, is all set to make a comeback in theatres. The makers have announced the re-release of the film ahead of the highly anticipated sequel, Gadar 2, slated for release later this year. Fans of the film can rejoice as they will have the opportunity to relive the magic on the big screen once again, starting June 9.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to re-release in remastered 4K edition ahead of sequel; deets inside

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the lead actors of Gadar, took to Instagram on Thursday to share this exciting news with their fans and followers. They revealed that the re-released version of the film has been remastered in 4K, promising an enhanced visual experience. Additionally, the film will be presented in Dolby Atmos sound, further amplifying the immersive cinematic experience.

To build anticipation, the makers also unveiled the trailer of the remastered version on Friday. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar is a poignant love story set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. Sunny Deol portrays the character of Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Ameesha Patel's character, Sakina, a Muslim girl, whose family had to migrate to Lahore, Pakistan during the Partition. The film also features the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

The decision to re-release Gadar comes at an opportune time, as the team is gearing up for the much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2. However, the sequel will face stiff competition at the box office, as it is scheduled to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on August 11, 2023.

Also Read: 1 Year of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 EXCLUSIVE: Murad Khetani reveals that several people thanked the team of Kartik Aaryan-starrer for reviving the industry; reveals that Tara Sutaria’s Apurva will release directly on Disney+ Hotstar; BREAKS silence on Animal-Gadar 2 clash

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.