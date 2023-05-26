AcneStar, an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial Gel & face wash from the house of Mankind Pharma has onboarded the multilingual and multi-talented Raashii Khanna, as the new face of the brand for driving better engagement with the audience. Owing to the popularity of Raashii Khanna across the spectrum through her films and shows panning over different languages, mediums and genres, the brand aims to intensify its reach PAN India with a TVC featuring the multi-talented beauty.

From impressive work across the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada markets, Raashii Khanna has created a nationwide craze with her OTT shows Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Farzi, and is currently the new Dharma heroine for Yodha.

Through the collaboration, the brand strives to penetrate deeper into the market by reaching out to the large audience base of Raashii’s fandom across the country. To ensure better reception amongst the audience, the brand will be rolling out a TVC as an extension of the 'Search Nahi Research Ki Suno' campaign, encouraging the masses to choose a product wisely that is backed by proper science and research.

Commenting on the collaboration, Raashii Khanna said, “Acne and skin concerns are universally susceptible problems and as youngsters, we are always looking at easier and safer ways to obtain clear acne-free skin. AcneStar employs scientific brilliance to present a product that offers a dependable solution to skincare, I am glad to be associated with a brand that is also vested in the public’s interest and better quality of living.”

Speaking on the occasion, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “We are very excited to onboard Raashii Khanna as the face of AcneStar. In order to expand our visibility and strengthen our foothold in the market, we were in search of a figure who was well-recognized by the audience. And considering that the actress is quite popular and at the same time resonates with the proposition of the brand, we collaborated with her to drive visibility amongst the target audience. It will further help us in augmenting the recall value of the brand amongst the masses. Furthermore, the audience having faith in the actress will aid in driving the authenticity of the brand at the same time.”

