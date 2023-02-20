Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular stars in the country. The actress, who is a mother of two, worked through her first pregnancy. This also led to the delay in kicking off, Veere Di Wedding which starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Turns out, not Sumeet Vyas, but popular Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor was supposed to be paired opposite Kareena.

Rhea Kapoor brought Fawad Khan to the film industry and it seems like she wanted to introduce another fresh face in the films who was already a heartthrob in Pakistan. In a recent conversation, Danish Taimoor revealed that the actor was supposed to be a part of the film but due to Kareena’s pregnancy, the film was delayed and the rising tension between the two nations also put a stop for actors to work in Bollywood. During his chat on The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary, the actor said, “We didn’t reveal it because we were too excited, (I, and Ayeza Khan [his wife, actor]), we were ecstatic. I was also given the dates by the production house, and they had finalized me and Javed Sheikh. When the first scene of the film was to be shot in Thailand, Kapoor announced her pregnancy which caused an inevitable delay followed by the escalation from both India and Pakistan."

Produced by Rhea Kapoor and helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding released in 2018.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film released on August 11, 2022, and arrived on Netflix on October 6, 2022. She has wrapped the Indian adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

The actress has also wrapped the shoot for Hansal Mehta's next. With this film, the actress turns producer for the first time. The project will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Hansal Mehta. Ekta and Kareena Kapoor Khan previously teamed up on the comedy, Veere Di Wedding in 2018. Reports also state that Kareena Kapoor Khan has signed a project, which will also star Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The makers are yet to confirm their movie.

On the other hand, Danish Taimoor has been popularly known for his Urdu drama serials including Meri Behen Maya, Sari Bhool Humari Thi, Deewangi, and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi among others. He will next star in Chand Tara with his wife-actor Ayeza Khan.

