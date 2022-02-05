Earlier this week, ALTBalaji & MX Player announced that Kangana Ranaut will be stepping into the digital world as a host for the upcoming reality show - Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel. In a never-seen-before reality show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. The trailer launch made a lot of noise, producer Ekta Kapoor kept the details of the contestants under wraps. But, Bollywood Hungama has got you covered.

According to a source close to the show, "Poonam Pandey is joining the upcoming reality show. She is the first contestant amongst the 16 participants who will be locked up for months. This will mark Pandey's first reality show in years. The model actress is known for her raunchy videos and often grabbed eyeballs for her bold appearances and feisty personality. She seems like a perfect candidate to be a part of the upcoming show that will be bold and brutal in many ways."

ALTBalaji and MX Player will livestream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will be empowered to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play ‘Khabri’ to some of them. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.