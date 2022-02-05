Universal Pictures recently unveiled a photo on its social media accounts announcing the commencement of its latest Dracula film - Renfield, starring Nicholas Hoult as the titular role and Nicolas Cage as Dracula.

The studio shared a picture of clapboard from the set with title Renfield and a simple caption that read, “And it begins…#Renfield”. The title graphic is reminiscent of the type used for one of the posters for Universal’s original Dracula film back in 1931.

Renfield has officially begun production and focuses on the famous monster's main henchman, R.M. Renfield, played by Nicholas Hoult. This will be the first time the character of Renfield is the focus of the story, with the vampire taking a step back.

The film is being directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie) with a screenplay from Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and Ryan Ridley (Rick & Morty). The release date has not been set as yet.

The star-studded monster film also features Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Adrian Martinez and recently added Shohreh Aghdashloo.

On the work front, before Renfield, Nicolas Cage will be seen in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent alongside Pedro Pascal. Nicholas Hoult was previously seen in roles of a zombie in Warm Bodies, a Beast in X-Men series and played a War Boy in Mad Max: Fury Road. His recent performance in Hulu's The Great season two got him a Critics Choice Award nomination.

