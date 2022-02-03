Kangana Ranaut has been known for her acting chops and also for being the controversy queen. In the last 5 years, ever since she raised the topic of nepotism on Karan Johar’s chat show, she has always been in the news for her statements and online posts. 2 ½ years ago, she earned the wrath of the media after she got into an altercation with a journalist during the promotions of her film, Judgmentall Hai Kya (2019). The actress was banned by several entertainment journalists for some time.

At the event of the digital reality show 'Lock Upp', one was reminded of the drama that ensued during the Judgmentall Hai Kya event as Kangana Ranaut once again got into an argument with a reporter. A female journalist asked the actress to comment on the recent row where an influencer made an insulting comment about Deepika Padukone's choice of clothes while promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

To which Kangana Ranaut said, "Look, I am here to defend those who can't defend themselves. She (Deepika Padukone) can defend herself. She has the privilege and the platform, and I can't promote her film here. Sit down."

The journalist didn't take it lying down and some minutes later, she once again took the mic and made her displeasure clear with the way Kangana gave the answer. At this point, the actress alleged that the journalist asked the question on behalf of the PR team of Gehraiyaan! To quote Kangana, "You are naming the film. Obviously, you have been planted by the PRs of the same film."

The journalist tried to reason that she was asking a very generic question and didn't mean to promote Gehraiyaan. Kangana then replied, "We'll talk outside. I'll engage with you for 45 minutes."

Ekta Kapoor, who has backed the reality show 'Lock Upp' jumped into the fray. She apologized on Kangana Ranaut's behalf and assured the journalist that the actress didn't mean to disrespect.

Kangana however continued her tirade. She said, "This is an old trick. Last time, I was banned by the media. It didn't lead to anything. So, please have a seat."

The journalist, however, didn't take it lying down and continued to make her stand clear. Then, a male journalist humbly said that the female journalist didn't deserve to be treated in this manner. Ekta Kapoor walked down the stage and hugged the male journalist and tried to do damage control.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen as an anchor on 'Lock Upp', which will be aired on ALT Balaji and MX Player.

