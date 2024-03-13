Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur launched the first season of Swaraj on OTT platform Amazon Prime, in Mumbai today. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Thakur said, “Today is a moment of pride for us and a true tribute to all those unsung great heroes of our independence who sacrificed everything for the country."

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur launches Swaraj on OTT; docu-drama on India’s freedom struggle available on Amazon Prime

He informed that this serial was commissioned by taking inspiration from the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” national campaign of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. He said that this serial, launched in August 2022, is a story of bravery in India's freedom struggle about which very few people know. "These are the wars which got lost somewhere in the pages of history", said the Union I & B Minister. Swaraj is the story of these countless unsung heroes and their indomitable courage, he added.

Elaborating on the series, Shri Thakur said that this series of 75 episodes covers unsung heroes of freedom struggle from all corners of our country. It helps us understand the meaning, origins and consequences of colonialism, said the Minister. He further said, In the past, the history of India was written by foreign invaders and rulers according to their political, ideological and economic interests. In this landmark serial, historical events are presented in a broader context to illustrate the concept of Swaraj, he stated. He added that this will help the national and international audience to understand the spirit of the country and our 500-year-long relentless struggle to gain independence from colonial rulers.

Speaking further on the importance of being proud of one’s own rich history, Shri Thakur said, those who do not take pride in their rich historical legacy can never create a great future. If we want to create a great future for the country, then we will have to instil pride in the young generation about our great history, he added. The Union I & B Minister reiterated that over the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal, under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will move forward at a greater pace in the direction of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Reflecting on the role of Prasar Bharati in making this series, the Minister appreciated the role being played by Doordarshan and Akashvani in mobilizing and channelizing the emotions and spirit of the citizens in the right direction from time to time through various memorable programs.

The Minister informed the gathering about a new 52-episode serial Sardar: The Game Changer which was launched by Doordarshan on March 10, 2024, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Union I & B Minister stated that the Government is focused on being an enabler to help the Media & Entertainment sector thrive and achieve greater heights on an international scale. He highlighted initiatives like Ease of Doing Business for the film industry, schemes like "Single window clearance" for film shooting In India and various other incentives. He urged all to create good content in Indian languages and stated that language is not a barrier for a global audience in today's hyperconnected world. He added that regional Indian cinema has transcended geographies and reached out to a global audience based on good content. He urged the M&E sector stakeholders to make India the 'Content Hub of the World'.

Also addressing the audience on the occasion, Shri Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India stated, "This endeavour echoes the essence of our commitment to showcasing and celebrating India’s unique culture and history, and strengthening India's creative ecosystem, as envisioned in the Letter of Engagement signed between Amazon India and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting last year".

The Producer of Swaraj, Abhimanyu Singh stated that the serial shows the journey of India from the arrival of Vasco Da Gama in 1498 to the attainment of independence in 1947. "When Vasco Da Gama entered India, our country was the richest country at that time. India's contribution to world GDP was around 24%. But, after the beginning of the rule of the East India Company, India's struggle started. However, the sacrifice of our freedom fighters brought us independence”, he said.

A colourful programme organized on the occasion showcased India's rich art and culture and varied dance forms. A scintillating performance on a musical narrative depicted the indomitable spirit of millions of ordinary Indians who fought for the freedom of the motherland over the last five centuries.

The telecast of the serial Swaraj began on August 14, 2022, in Hindi on DD National and subsequently in nine regional languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese) on the regional networks of Doordarshan. Swaraj program was entrusted to Contiloe Pictures production house, famous for professionally researched and high-quality content, which is also suitable for OTT platforms. The program Swaraj is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The first season will consist of 10 episodes and will also be available in 7 regional languages – Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Gujarati. Subtitles have also been made available in Hindi and English language for the convenience of the viewers.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar on Women’s Reservation Bill: “The representation will happen now, there is hope”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.