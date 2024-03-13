Actor Anshuman Jha and his tri-athlete wife Sierra are overjoyed to announce the arrival of their precious baby girl. Born on March 10 in the United States, their daughter arrived after a long but ultimately safe labour which lasted 32 hours for the marathon runner Sierra.

Anshuman Jha welcomes baby girl, Tara, with wife Sierra Winters

Expressing his gratitude, Anshuman shared, "I am really grateful that Sierra and 'Tara' are both healthy and safe. And we feel truly blessed to have an angel. I was raised by my mother, my elder sister is the reason why I pursued acting and I have always had a lot of female influence in my life through my cousin sisters as well. So in a way, I am matriarchal."

He further added, "In the US, it is legal to find out if it is a girl or boy but we intentionally didn't find out because we wanted to have a surprise. And we are thrilled to have our daughter. Sierra's mom and dad are here and I believe grandparents are a blessing for a child. Sierra came up with the name, Tara & I loved it." The couple have kept both surnames; so their daughter will be known as 'Tara Jha Winters'."

In addition to their joyous news, the couple has made a conscious decision not to share photos of their daughter in the initial phase of her life, citing their conservative approach towards their baby's privacy. Anshuman says, "Some things don't need to be shared. In a world that is obsessed with counting likes, followers - I count my blessings & keep it private."

Also Read: Ridhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha’s Lakadbaggha to be launched as comic book at ComicCon 2024 before the sequel goes on floors

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.