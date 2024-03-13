Film producer Boney Kapoor recently held discussions with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, marking a significant step forward in the establishment of a new film city in Noida. The proposed venture, a collaboration between Boney’s Bayview Projects and real estate firm Bhutani Group, aims to capitalise on the burgeoning opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Boney Kapoor meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath to advance Film City plans in Noida

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented Boney Kapoor with the 'Letter of Award', granting him the necessary approvals to proceed with the development of the film city near the upcoming Noida International Airport. Kapoor expressed gratitude for the opportunity and reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the Chief Minister's vision for the project.

In a statement before the meeting, Boney Kapoor expressed his pride in securing the tender to develop the international film studio in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He pledged to uphold the highest standards and ensure the success of the venture. He also discussed the importance of meeting the expectations of all stakeholders involved.

The proposed film city aims to provide a comprehensive suite of services to filmmakers, including state-of-the-art production facilities and post-production resources. The filmmaker envisions the studio as a one-stop destination for filmmakers worldwide, where they can bring their scripts to life with ease and efficiency.

Highlighting the significance of Uttar Pradesh as a filmmaking hub, Boney Kapoor expressed his commitment to making the state a premier destination for international-level film production. He praised the transparent bidding process initiated by the UP government while speaking about its role in fostering a conducive environment for investment and growth in the entertainment sector.

