Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 has been in the news not just because it’s the third film of a successful franchise but also because of its new casting. Shah Rukh Khan played Don in the first two instalments but he got replaced by Ranveer Singh in the third. The news generated a mixed response from the audience but is also ensured that the film stayed in news throughout.

CONFIRMED! Don 3 pre-production to begin next month, crew to commence shoot in August

There have been recent unconfirmed reports related to the pre-production and shoot of Don 3. A source from the film industry told Bollywood Hungama exclusively that the news is confirmed. The source said, “The film is currently in the casting stage. It’s 100% true that the pre-production of Don 3 will commence next month. The team will then start shooting the film from August this year. There were surprising twists in the first two Don movies. Similarly, it is said that Don 3 too will have some surprises in store for the audience.”

The news about the leading lady in Don 3 is currently under wraps. An announcement about the same is expected before the film goes on floors.

The first film in the franchise Don, which released in 2006 and was produced by Excel Entertainment, was the remake of director Chandra Barot’s classic Don, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and was released in 1978. Don 2 was the sequel to the 2006 movie and it took the story of the dreaded Don forward.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi to play antagonist in Ranveer Singh – Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3?

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.