The makers of Don 3 are busy with the casting of the film’s new characters which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh in the iconic role. Last year, the actor took on the role in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have played the same role in different eras, respectively. In an exciting piece of news, Emraan Hashmi might play the role of antagonist in the movie.

Emraan Hashmi to play antagonist in Ranveer Singh – Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3?

It all began after Emraan Hashmi was spotted at Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment office. The actor arrived in his new premium car as the paparazzi teased him about his potential casting. He only greeted the paparazzi before heading inside the office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

In a statement in August 2023, Farhan Akhtar said, “In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don's sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer & director, I had a great time creating not one but two, Don films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart.”

Farhan Akhtar further said that he is ready to take the legacy forward with an actor whose talent and versatility he admires. Farhan said, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025.”

Speaking to Deadline in December 2023, Ranveer Singh said, “I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of skepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of scepticism. So, this is only natural.”

The 1978 version of Don was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role as Don and Vijay. The film was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar and helmed by Chandra Barot. Farhan Akhtar then directed by Don in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan in the double role and a sequel in 2011. Talking about the third installment, Ranveer said “Taking the baton forward in this franchise and continuing the legacy of two of our greatest superstars – the significance of that is not lost on me. So, I will give it my best shot and you will see the very best of me and I will put my best foot forward for Don undoubtedly.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to be released in 2025.

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.