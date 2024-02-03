comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.02.2024 | 2:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » “Absolute cheapness!” Nikki Tamboli strongly CRITICISES Poonam Pandey’s death hoax for cervical cancer awareness

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

“Absolute cheapness!” Nikki Tamboli strongly CRITICISES Poonam Pandey’s death hoax for cervical cancer awareness

en Bollywood News “Absolute cheapness!” Nikki Tamboli strongly CRITICISES Poonam Pandey’s death hoax for cervical cancer awareness

Actress Nikki Tamboli expressed strong disapproval of the initial death announcement of Poonam Pandey for raising awareness.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Poonam Pandey addressed the internet in a surprising video on Saturday, clarifying that she is alive and well, despite a previous statement announcing her death due to cervical cancer.

"Absolute cheapness!" Nikki Tamboli strongly CRITICISES Poonam Pandey's death hoax for cervical cancer awareness

“Absolute cheapness!” Nikki Tamboli strongly CRITICISES Poonam Pandey’s death hoax for cervical cancer awareness

In the video, Pandey stated, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease."

This comes just one day after a statement on her official Instagram account declared her passing. The sudden retraction has sparked confusion and raised questions. Actress Nikki Tamboli reacted strongly to the news, tweeting, "Absolute cheapness! It's disheartening to witness the depths some individuals will sink to for a momentary spotlight. Faking one's death, especially in the context of a serious illness like cancer, is not just tasteless but downright disrespectful. It trivializes the very real struggles that millions face worldwide and breaks the trust of those who genuinely care."

Pandey's message emphasizes the importance of awareness and prevention, highlighting the fact that cervical cancer is largely preventable through the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. She urges viewers to visit the link in her bio for further information and encourages everyone to share knowledge about the disease.

The incident coincides with increased national attention to cervical cancer following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent budget speech, which addressed the issue.

It is crucial to note that the initial statement announcing Pandey's death was fake.

Also Read: BREAKING! Poonam Pandey is ALIVE: Actress clarifies after death announcement, raises cervical cancer awareness

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Poonam Pandey death: Kangana Ranaut, Pooja…

Subhash Ghai directorial Karma re-releases…

Bombay High Court orders return of Rs 20…

‘90% of Indians’ trends on X after Siddharth…

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani to get…

Sacred Games and Masaan writer Varun Grover…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification