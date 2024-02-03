Poonam Pandey addressed the internet in a surprising video on Saturday, clarifying that she is alive and well, despite a previous statement announcing her death due to cervical cancer.

“Absolute cheapness!” Nikki Tamboli strongly CRITICISES Poonam Pandey’s death hoax for cervical cancer awareness

In the video, Pandey stated, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease."

This comes just one day after a statement on her official Instagram account declared her passing. The sudden retraction has sparked confusion and raised questions. Actress Nikki Tamboli reacted strongly to the news, tweeting, "Absolute cheapness! It's disheartening to witness the depths some individuals will sink to for a momentary spotlight. Faking one's death, especially in the context of a serious illness like cancer, is not just tasteless but downright disrespectful. It trivializes the very real struggles that millions face worldwide and breaks the trust of those who genuinely care."

Absolute cheapness ! It's disheartening to witness the depths some individuals will sink to for a momentary spotlight. Faking one's death, especially in the context of a serious illness like cancer, is not just tasteless but downright disrespectful. It trivializes the very real… — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) February 3, 2024

Pandey's message emphasizes the importance of awareness and prevention, highlighting the fact that cervical cancer is largely preventable through the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. She urges viewers to visit the link in her bio for further information and encourages everyone to share knowledge about the disease.

The incident coincides with increased national attention to cervical cancer following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent budget speech, which addressed the issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

It is crucial to note that the initial statement announcing Pandey's death was fake.

Also Read: BREAKING! Poonam Pandey is ALIVE: Actress clarifies after death announcement, raises cervical cancer awareness

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.