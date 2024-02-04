Today, Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, announced that it will launch its 1st showroom in Ayodhya on February 9 (Friday). Brand Ambassador Shri. Amitabh Bachchan will inaugurate the brand-new showroom located at Civil Lines in Ayodhya. The inauguration is scheduled for Friday (9th February) at 5 PM. With this launch, the company will make a foray into Ayodhya and mark the momentous milestone of its 250th showroom globally. Currently, the jewellery brand marks its presence across 23 states in India as well as 4 countries in West Asia.

To commemorate the 250th showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion, the jewellery brand has announced 0% making charges for half the purchase value, on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1 lakh*. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms - will also apply. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

Furthermore, marking the occasion, Kalyan Jewellers has announced that it will be launching a pre-booking offer for patrons planning to make jewellery purchases on the upcoming occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. This unique Akshaya Tritiya pre-booking facility will be available from February 9 onwards.

Commenting on the new showroom launch, Mr Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce our foray in Ayodhya, which offers tremendous untapped potential and will help us boost growth momentum. The new investments in this region reflect upon the brand’s commitment to strengthen presence in North India as well as make the brand more accessible to patrons.”

The showroom launch in Ayodhya is part of the company's strategy to expand its retail footprint and operations in the region, making the brand more accessible to patrons and supplementing the growth momentum. The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers. Patrons can expect state-of-the-art facilities with a world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience.

All the jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is BIS-hallmarked and undergoes multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate, guaranteeing purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand's commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan's popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).

