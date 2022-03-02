South Korean groups SEVENTEEN and BTS have achieved impressive feat and claim 3 out of top 10 spots in IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart for the year 2021. As per several reports, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), a non-profit organization that represents the music recording industry worldwide, revealed its annual rankings of last year’s best-selling albums across global physical sales and digital downloads.

K-pop group SEVENTEEN debuted on the IFPI charts twice, thanks to the sales of their albums Attacca and Your Choice. The charts see the 13-member ensemble surpass South Korean juggernaut BTS and secure a position of No. 3 with their ninth mini album Attacca, while their eighth mini album Your Choice ranked No. 8. The first two positions were grabbed by Adele’s 30 and ABBA’s Voyage respectively.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Japanese compilation album BTS, THE BEST claimed No. 4 position for 2021, overcoming other major Hollywood artists such as Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. Last week, BTS ranked No. 1 on IFPI’s Global Artist Chart 2021, becoming the first artists to ever win the award for two years consecutively. Additionally, BTS’ ‘Butter’ ranked at No. 4 on IFPI’s Digital Single Chart, which was released on February 28.

Also Read: K-pop group SEVENTEEN member Vernon tests positive for COVID-19; halts activities

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.