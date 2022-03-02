comscore

Zendaya starrer Euphoria becomes HBO’s second most-watched show after Game of Thrones; season 2 finale garners 6.6 million viewers

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Emmy Award-winning teen drama Euphoria becomes HBO’s most watched show across all platforms, second only to Game of Thrones. The Zendaya-led drama recently wrapped up its season 2 on February 27 with its final episode garnering more than 6 times the viewership compared to season 1.

Zendaya starrer Euphoria becomes HBO's second most-watched show after Game of Thrones; season 2 finale garners 6.6 million viewers

According to Deadline, Euphoria’s dramatic and messy season 2 finale has drawn in over 6.6 million viewers across all HBO platforms. As HBO reports, Season 2 episodes of Euphoria are currently averaging around 16.3 million viewers across all platforms which makes this particular season the best in HBO's history besides Game of Thrones since 2004. The viewership of the premiere episode of the second season has risen to 19 million viewers in the United States.

On top of the record-breaking viewership numbers, Sam Levinson’s teen drama has become the most-tweeted-about show of the decade, with approximately 34 million tweets in the US and continues to be a social media juggernaut. The teen drama was the most social series of TV throughout its sophomore season across social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, per Talkwater Social Content Ratings.

Moreover, the show, which has been making new milestones for HBO, was the most popular program on HBO Max for the seventh consecutive week. As Collider mentions, it even crashed the streamer for a short time on Sunday night (February 27) due to the sheer amount of people watching the finale. Following the record-breaking premiere and commercial success of the show, the network earlier renewed Euphoria for season 3.

Euphoria Season 2 follows the intertwining lives of high schoolers of East Highland, where 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction. The finale episode saw many of the season’s biggest conflicts come to a head, more than one in a violent fashion. The series stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Also Read: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist to star in Luca Guadagnino’s romantic drama Challengers

