South Korean pop group SEVENTEEN member Vernon has been diagnosed with Covid-19 due to which he will be halting all his activities till the time he recovers.

In a statement posted by SEVENTEEN agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, the news regarding Vernon’s health was confirmed. The statement read, “We would like to provide you with some information on SEVENTEEN member VERNON being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as adjustments in his activities. VERNON was tested positive on the self-test kit after experiencing a sore throat on Thursday, February 24. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Friday, February 25. VERNON is currently not exhibiting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and is administering self-treatment at home.”

“VERNON came in contact with DK and DINO on Tuesday, the 22nd and with S.COUPS and WOOZI on Wednesday, the 23rd, but they only met for a brief moment while wearing masks and did not come in close contact. DK, DINO, S.COUPS and WOOZI all took a self-test kit and rapid antigen test which all the results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms. Therefore, it would be difficult for VERNON to take part in SEVENTEEN’s activities for a while. We will provide you with updates on his activity resumption. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of VERNON, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities,” the statement concluded.

On the work front, Vernon recently collaborated with Charli XCX for her new single Beg For You, the teaser for which was shared on February 23 on twitter by the english singer-songwriter.

SEVENTEEN, as a group, released their Japanese special single Power of Love, which marked the end of the ‘Power of Love’ project, in December last year.

