Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting with bated breath for the official announcement of his upcoming film Pathaan. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the film Zero which was released in 2018. The film directed by Aanand L Rai also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. With the film not working with the audience, Khan took a sabbatical from the big screen. While he was away from the screen, he was actively working on the projects backed by his production house- Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan has currently signed multiple films with Pathaan being touted as his comeback after his brief break. On every special occasion including SRK's birthday on November 2, fans would anticipate the grand announcement. King Khan ended the wait for the announcement on Wednesday morning by announcing the release date of the film. Team Pathaan gave no prior warning of the announcement and dropped the same on a non-eventful Wednesday morning. Despite that, Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan dominated Twitter trends within hours of the announcement.

Making the announcement Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handles to share a teaser video which also features his co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you," Khan wrote along with the video.

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022



What followed was Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan dominating social media trends and the video being shared and retweeted by thousands of people. The anticipation and buzz around Pathaan has been high ever since SRK started shooting for the film.

Meanwhile, SRK and Deepika will be flying to Spain for an adrenaline-pumping schedule of Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan. They will shoot incredibly mounted action sequences and also a huge song. Pathaan is a part of the spy universe and also features a cameo by Salman Khan. He’ll be reprising the role of Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Meanwhile, YRF is also producing Tiger 3, which features a special appearance of Shah Rukh.

