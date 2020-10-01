The award season has begun! Starting with the Video Music Awards 2020 in August followed by the Emmys 2020, the next one to take place is Billboard Music Awards 2020 on October 14. The nominations were announced online on September 22. The first artist set to perform at BBMAs are none other than the popular group BTS.

After their record-breaking season with multiple top albums, BTS will take over the stage for the third time to perform their chart-topping single 'Dynamite',. The announcement was made on Twitter today.

#BTSxBBMAs is BACK! We're so excited for @BTS_twt to perform "Dynamite" at the #BBMAs, October 14th at 8/7c on NBC. pic.twitter.com/tqzmFQQM26 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 1, 2020

BTS is nominated in two categories - Top/Duo Group and Top Social Artist. The septet broke Justin Bieber's six-year record by winning Top Social Artist in 2017. They won in the same category in 2018 followed by bagging two awards in 2019 for Top Social Artist and Top/Duo Group in 2019.

In 2018, BTS made their stage debut at Billboard Music Awards with a power-packed 'Fake Love' performance. In 2019, they performed 'Boy With Luv' with Halsey.

BTS topped Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks in a row, making them the first Korean act ever to achieve this feat. They reclaimed the No. 1 spot on Monday, September 28 after spending the last weeks on the second position.

The group has created history with 'Dynamite' as debuted at No. 1 on Hot 100, Billboard Global 200, and the second week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S as well. They become the first-ever act to rule all three charts simultaneously.

BTS has announced their next studio album titled 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'. Taking to their official platform called Weverse, the statement read, "'BE (Deluxe Edition)' contains the most 'BTS-esque' music yet. The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that 'even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on' and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world."

'BE (Deluxe Edition)' will drop on Friday, November 20 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST).

