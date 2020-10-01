The COVID-19 cases have been increasing by the minute and a lot of actors have been affected by the same. Now that the shoots have resumed, the actors ensure to minimize their contact with other people and maintain even more precautions. However, since that is not possible all the time, they have their own remedies to get through the days. Only yesterday, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, Vikaas Kalantri and his wife Priyanka Kalantri have also tested positive. Vikaas took to his Twitter to inform the news and said that both of them were in home quarantine and are mildly symptomatic. He wrote, “My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pl take necessary precautions.”

Take a look at it.

My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pl take necessary precautions. ???????? — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) September 30, 2020

Get well soon, Vikaas and Priyanka Kalantri!

