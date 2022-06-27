Salman Khan has been shooting for the action-packed entertainer, Bhaijaan [Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali] in Hyderabad over the last few weeks. The superstar has shot for some conversation sequences and 2 songs at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Earlier, there were reports of Pushpa fame, Devi Sri Prasad coming on board Bhaijaan. In-fact, the ace musician himself had confirmed the development in multiple interviews.

BREAKING: DSP aka Devi Sri Prasad and Salman Khan part ways on Bhaijaan; Salman to rope in multiple composers for the movie

And now, it has come to our knowledge that DSP and Salman Khan have parted ways. "Salman and his team were not really happy with the tracks that were composed by the musician for the film. While they stood out independently, Salman felt that they didn't have the meat to fit into the film's narrative. Hence, the duo mutually decided to part ways and team up on something even bigger," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

That's not all. The music of Bhaijaan will now have multiple composers and Salman handpicking on the songs. "Salman is leaving no stone unturned to make Bhaijaan an entertainer. He is clear on making it an event film, and doesn't want to compromise on any aspect, including the music," the source told us further.

In one of the tracks shot, Salman has Ram Charan on board for a cameo. "It's THE SONG of the album and the ones on the set can't stop grooving to the tunes and visuals of it. It features Salman with Ram Charan, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde, and will be one of the biggest chartbusters of the year," the source shared.

Bhaijaan is slated to release on December 30, 2022. It stars Salman Khan with Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Also Read: 30 Years of SRK: Shah Rukh Khan does rare Instagram live to talk about Pathaan, cameo of Salman Khan, Tiger 3 appearance and three decades in films

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.