Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza went to a voting place in Latur, Maharashtra, to vote in the current Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were spotted at a polling booth in Latur, Maharashtra, exercising their right to vote during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The couple participated in the democratic process as part of the third phase of polling, which encompasses 94 constituencies spread across 10 states and one Union Territory.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh exercise voting rights in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: “Yeh zaroori hai”

Riteish and Genelia were seen entering a voting station to vote in a video shared on social media. While Riteish wore a white kurta, Genelia looked stunning in a yellow saree. The two stood in line, waiting for their chance to vote.

After voting, Genelia talked to ANI outside the polling station, urging everyone to vote, saying it is "very important". "Today is a crucial day. Voting is crucial. Every citizen must go to vote. I think this is very important," she stated. Riteish said, "I came to Latur from Mumbai to vote. Everyone should come out of their houses and vote. Today is a significant day. Everyone should definitely vote."

Riteish and Genelia were married on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son, Riaan, in November 2014, and their second son, Rahyl, in June of 2016.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh's filmography includes Ek Villain, Housefull 2, and Bluffmaster. He was last seen in a Marathi film called Ved, which he also directed. The actor is working on several projects, including Housefull 5, Dimakhilal, Masti 4, Visfot, Kakuda, and Raja Shivaji.

Also Read : Abhishek Bachchan set for grand return with Housefull 5: “Looking forward to having mad fun with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.