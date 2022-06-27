Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, has been continuing with his projects including Soorarai Pottru remake. And now, we hear that one of his films, based on chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, will go on floors next month. Moreover, it is being said that an ensemble cast including Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for Capsule Gill.

Akshay Kumar to kick off Capsule Gill in July; Parineeti Chopra and others join the star cast

As per Peeping Moon reports, Akshay Kumar will start shooting for the Tinu Suresh Desai rescue drama Capsule Gill. Besides him, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others have bagged pivotal roles in the film. Speaking to the website, a source was quoted saying, “Parineeti Chopra plays Akshay's wife, and she will join Akshay in the film's Raigarh schedule. Her role is smaller but a significant one in the film, working as a catalyst to the heroic act of Gill.”

On the other hand, talking about the shooting schedule, the source added, “The pre-production and all have been completed and the team will fly to the UK on June 29 to kick-start filming on July 4th." Akshay will continue shooting till July 31 and will resume shooting yet again in September after wrapping up Raksha Bandhan promotions and other work commitments. Post that, as per the source, he is also expected to have two short schedules in Raigarh and Raniganj. Confirming the same, the source added, "A total of 48-days of shooting has been planned in the UK, and while Akshay will shoot there till the whole of July, the remaining cast will film their sequences till August 22nd before wrapping the first schedule.”

Capsule Gill speaks about the 1989 coal mine disaster where chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill saved the lives of over 60 lives. Besides the said actors, Ananth Mahadevan, Varun Badola, and Rajesh Sharma among others will also be a part of the star cast. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and Kyta Productions.

