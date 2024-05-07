In a delightful turn of events, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan recently made headlines for his unconventional mode of transportation in Mumbai: the Metro. Eschewing the hassle of Mumbai's notorious traffic, Kartik opted for the metro, much to the surprise and delight of his fans. Dressed casually yet stylishly, the actor's down-to-earth demeanour instantly endeared him to fellow passengers, who couldn't resist capturing moments with their favourite star.

Kartik Aaryan takes the Metro to beat the Mumbai traffic, clicks pictures with fans

This humble gesture from Kartik is a testament to his grounded nature despite his skyrocketing fame in the film industry. From his early days of auditioning on local trains to becoming a sought-after name in Bollywood, Kartik's journey is nothing short of inspiring. By choosing to travel on the metro, he not only showcased his practicality but also stayed connected with the everyday experiences of common people, earning him admiration and respect from fans and onlookers alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The viral images and videos of Kartik's metro ride serve as a reminder of his relatable persona and the humility that sets him apart in an industry often associated with glamour and extravagance. Amidst the glitz and glamour of showbiz, Kartik remains refreshingly genuine, making fans feel valued and appreciated. His metro ride wasn't just a mode of transportation; it was a moment of connection and joy for all those who encountered him during their commute.

As Kartik continues to enchant audiences with his upcoming projects like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion, his metro ride serves as a poignant reminder of his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a sought-after name in Bollywood. With each step, Kartik Aaryan reaffirms his status as not just a talented actor, but also a genuine and relatable star who values his fans above all else.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan receives warm welcome from fans as he travels in economy class flight, watch video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.