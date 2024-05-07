comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 07.05.2024 | 11:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji Indian 2 Chandu Champion Kalki 2898 AD Ulajh
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kartik Aaryan takes the Metro to beat the Mumbai traffic, clicks pictures with fans

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan takes the Metro to beat the Mumbai traffic, clicks pictures with fans

en Bollywood News Kartik Aaryan takes the Metro to beat the Mumbai traffic, clicks pictures with fans

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's recent metro ride in Mumbai showcased his down-to-earth persona and connection with fans.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a delightful turn of events, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan recently made headlines for his unconventional mode of transportation in Mumbai: the Metro. Eschewing the hassle of Mumbai's notorious traffic, Kartik opted for the metro, much to the surprise and delight of his fans. Dressed casually yet stylishly, the actor's down-to-earth demeanour instantly endeared him to fellow passengers, who couldn't resist capturing moments with their favourite star.

Kartik Aaryan takes the Metro to beat the Mumbai traffic, clicks pictures with fans

This humble gesture from Kartik is a testament to his grounded nature despite his skyrocketing fame in the film industry. From his early days of auditioning on local trains to becoming a sought-after name in Bollywood, Kartik's journey is nothing short of inspiring. By choosing to travel on the metro, he not only showcased his practicality but also stayed connected with the everyday experiences of common people, earning him admiration and respect from fans and onlookers alike.

The viral images and videos of Kartik's metro ride serve as a reminder of his relatable persona and the humility that sets him apart in an industry often associated with glamour and extravagance. Amidst the glitz and glamour of showbiz, Kartik remains refreshingly genuine, making fans feel valued and appreciated. His metro ride wasn't just a mode of transportation; it was a moment of connection and joy for all those who encountered him during their commute.

As Kartik continues to enchant audiences with his upcoming projects like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion, his metro ride serves as a poignant reminder of his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a sought-after name in Bollywood. With each step, Kartik Aaryan reaffirms his status as not just a talented actor, but also a genuine and relatable star who values his fans above all else.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan receives warm welcome from fans as he travels in economy class flight, watch video

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan takes the Metro to beat the…

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh…

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai police…

Anupam Kher affirms Shah Rukh Khan's…

Manisha Koirala reflects on unscripted…

Ananya Birla bids farewell to music career…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification