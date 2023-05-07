Shah Rukh Khan has had a long standing relationship with Yash Raj Films. He shared a close bond with the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, who founded the studio. His friendship with his son and filmmaker Aditya Chopra is also well-known. SRK’s relationship with the banner became even stronger earlier this year with the stupendous success of Pathaan, which went onto become a global blockbuster.

Yash Raj Films to distribute Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in overseas

SRK’s next Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by the former’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment, instead of YRF. However, Jawan will also have a Yash Raj Film connection as the banner has decided to come on board as distributors of the film in international markets.

Jawan has been in the news all this week because the makers decided to postpone the film from its earlier release date June 2. Bollywood Hungama reported that the film will be pushed to September because it needs time to work on its VFX. Yesterday, the makers of Jawan themselves revealed that the film will now be released on September 7. The reshuffling of the film ensured that a few other big movies too had to delay their release.

Jawan is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Atlee. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

