Bigg Boss 17, which made news this year for marital conflicts, love triangle, and fake relationships, is nearing its finale. Just a day ago, we had reported that after the six finalists were selected for the show, housemaster is all set to play his ace card by voting out another contestant, using his rule of favouritism which was an integral concept in this season. Using the same, it was Vicky Jain, whose conflicts with wife Ankita Lokhande dominated the news, who got eliminated from the house.

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets eliminated; Ankita Lokhande breaks down over her husband’s exit

Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui became the first three contestants to reach the finale whereas Arun Mashetty, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain were asked to pick chits wherein one of them had ‘evicted’ written on it. Followed by the decision Ankita broke down. The actress was seen crying and expressing her angst as she refused to let her husband go. She said, “Mere liye tu hi winner hai. Tu bahot accha khela. Mujhe farak nahi parta tujhe votes kam aye. Meri nazar me tu winner hai mera kyuki tune sanch me bohot acha khela, bohot mehnat se khela. Tu yaha bina kisi platform ke aya. Tune jo bana hai yaha ake bana hai. (For me, you’re the winner. You played really well. I don’t care if you have got less votes. You came here without any support. Whatever you made, you made it here) I am proud to be your wife. Main Vicky Jain ki biwi hoon. Please mat jao mai nahi reh paungi. (Now I can say, I am Vicky Jain’s wife. Please don’t got, I won’t be able to live).”

#VickyJain Came to the show as Ankita's husband leaving the show as Vicky Bhaiya ???? You've been talked about by everyone from day one.

You've earned respect n the title mastermind

Ur #VickyKeWarriors are super proud of you #VickyBhaiya WELL PLAYED VICKY BHAIYA pic.twitter.com/zuSkGZnqdU — ???????????????????????????????????? (@RaimaShah6) January 23, 2024



On the other hand, Vicky assured her that it is just a matter of few days and requested Munawar Faruqui to take care of Ankita. Responding to Vicky, he and Mannara Chopra revealed that they would play the game for another two months if Vicky had lasted in the show. On the other hand, they also congratulated Arun Mashetty as he joined the list of top five contestants of Bigg Boss 17.

