In January, fans were in for heaps of surprises from the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as they team unveiled the first teaser of their film on January 24, after unveiling a series of posters and glimpses from the film. On Wednesday, the teaser digitally premiered across platforms, giving audiences a sneak peek into the high octane action and adrenaline pumping sequences they can expect from the movie, along with a tinge of patriotism. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brings together two action heroes, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for the first time, along with a key supporting cast.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Ali Abbas Zafar says, “Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly” as they unveil the teaser

Promising to be India's biggest action film by far, the teaser is armed with enthralling action sequences as the antagonist unleashes terror to destroy India. Speaking about the teaser, Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024".

Producer Jackky Bhagnani added, "The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem. I am thrilled to have our action heroes on board; Ali's magic is evident once again. We hope audiences feel the dedication of our entire team and appreciate the efforts we've put into this project."

Shot across stunning locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is mounted on a grand scale. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff playing agents, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, with Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on Eid April 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s MASSIEST film to date; grand action and ‘Hindustan’ dialogue will generate mass HYSTERIA in cinemas

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.