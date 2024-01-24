Both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff had an underwhelming 2022 and 2023. But looks like they’ll have a rocking 2024 if the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is anything to go by. The 1 minute 41-second-long promo packs in a lot and yet, keeps a lot of aspects of the film under wraps.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s MASSIEST film to date; grand action and ‘Hindustan’ dialogue will generate mass HYSTERIA in cinemas

The first half of the teaser introduces the menacing villain, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Interestingly, his face isn’t shown and his voice and actions do the talking. The antagonist has an AI connection and that adds to the madness. And then our heroes are introduced and that takes the teaser to another level.

Both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are bona fide action stars. Hence, it looks quite convincing to see them doing death-defying stunts. Both also mouth a massy dialogue involving ‘Hindustan’. In cinemas, it’ll be greeted with claps and whistles for sure. In fact, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan seems to be their massiest film to date.

The credit for this slick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser should also go to the makers. Director Ali Abbas Zafar deserves brownie points as he proves that he’s one of the best directors today when it comes to action films. There’s no doubt that he knows the genre well and his sharp talent is visible from start to finish. No wonder that until one point, he was the only filmmaker, besides Rajkumar Hirani, to have had two Rs. 300 crore grossers in his filmography. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan can be his third giant success, provided the content clicks.

Lastly, the producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, too, deserve credit. They have mounted the film on a huge scale. They have gone all out to ensure the audience gets to see a grand action entertainer on the big screen. Technically, too, the film looks rich. Be it cinematography, VFX, production design or VFX, everything seems top-class.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releases on Eid 2024. Here’s hoping the songs and trailer also land well. Once that happens, nothing can stop this action entertainer from taking a huge start and emerging as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s highest-ever opener.

