Rahman and Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, confirmed that the couple's decision to part ways is mutual, though the divorce is not finalized yet.

AR Rahman, Saira Banu’s lawyer on speculations about reasons behind their separation: “It is a painful decision, but it is a joint decision”

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira, have chosen to part ways after almost 30 years of marriage. Their lawyer, Vandana Shah, confirmed the mutual decision and requested privacy for the family during this challenging period.

AR Rahman, Saira Banu’s lawyer on speculations about reasons behind their separation: “It is a painful decision, but it is a joint decision”

Rahman and Saira's lawyer spoke out

Vandana Shah told ANI, “The divorce hasn't happened yet. I am representing both of them. I can't reveal the reason, but it is a marriage of 29 years. In every marriage, ups and downs are common. It is a painful decision, but it is a joint decision. Family's privacy must be respected at this point of time.”

The news was first announced through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah. The couple cited "significant emotional strain" as the reason for their decision to part ways.

“On behalf and instruction of Mrs. Saira and her husband renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (A.R. Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways,” the statement read in part.

The statement further read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband, Mr. A R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony.”

AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s marriage

The composer also shared the news on his X account on Wednesday, expressing that while they had hoped to celebrate their "grand thirty," life had different plans.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter,” his post on X read.

AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and have three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

AR Rahman’s work

On the work front, Rahman was recently honoured with the 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation' by IIT Madras for his virtual reality film Le Musk. The renowned composer also launched the film's soundtrack worldwide through Believe Music. Rahman has composed iconic soundtracks for films such as Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Lagaan, and Rockstar. He gained international recognition for his work on Slumdog Millionaire, which earned him two Academy Awards.

In addition to his work in Bollywood, Rahman has contributed to Hollywood films such as 127 Hours and Million Dollar Arm. He has also collaborated with international artists including Mick Jagger, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and will.i.am.

Also Read : AR Rahman and wife Saira announce separation after 29 years of marriage: “Pieces may not find their place again”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.