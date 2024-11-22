ALT EFF has announced the return of Alia Bhatt as its goodwill ambassador. Through her production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, Bhatt continues to support sustainability and environmental awareness. Joining her is Richie Mehta, acclaimed filmmaker and brand ambassador, known for directing Poachers under Bhatt’s banner. The series explores the relationship between humans and the environment.

ALT EFF, known for curating impactful films that shed light on critical environmental issues, has found a steadfast ally in Alia Bhatt. Her production house Eternal Sunshine has previously produced Poachers, a gripping series that explores the intricate relationship between humanity and nature, reflecting her deep commitment to fostering conversations around ecological harmony.

Alia Bhatt expressed, “I am so thrilled to announce that once again Eternal Sunshine Productions partnering with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival for its 2024 edition. So this festival is truly special, it's a celebration of films that uplifts and showcase nature's resilience and reminds us how beautiful it is to protect our planet. It is an opportunity for all of us to see and feel the real impact of environmental change through powerful story telling. With over 100 screenings across India Alt Eff brings together the most compelling stories about our climate, our planet and the future shaping together.”

Festival Director Kunal Khanna expressed his excitement about Alia’s continued association and stated, “Alia Bhatt is not just a remarkable artist but also a passionate advocate for the environment. Her creative endeavors through Eternal Sunshine exemplify the transformative power of storytelling in addressing pressing global challenges. With Alia and Richie Mehta as our ambassadors, ALT EFF is uniquely positioned to amplify the voices of filmmakers who seek to use impact film and storytelling to drive environmental action. Together, we are building a platform that goes beyond films, inspiring tangible change and hope.”

ALT EFF 2024 will feature a lineup of films, workshops, and panel discussions focused on pressing environmental issues. With Alia Bhatt and Richie Mehta leading the initiative, the festival aims to inspire communities worldwide to reconsider their relationship with the planet.

