A new report suggests that the individual arrested for issuing death threats to actor Shah Rukh Khan was monitoring his activities and attempting to gather private details about his family. The accused, identified as Raipur-based lawyer Faizan Khan, is in custody for allegedly threatening the actor and demanding extortion.

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat Case: Accused lawyer Faizan Khan tracked Shah Rukh Khan’s family, searched security details

According to a report by The Times of India, investigations revealed that Faizan Khan conducted extensive online searches to gather information about Shah Rukh Khan's family's security arrangements and movements. He also tracked the movements of the actor and his son, Aryan Khan. This discovery was made through a forensic analysis of Faizan's second mobile phone, recovered by the Bandra Police investigation team.

Reports indicate that Faizan, currently in judicial custody for ten days, has been providing investigators with evasive and contradictory explanations for his searches related to Shah Rukh Khan and his family's movements. Both Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan are under Y-plus security cover provided by the Maharashtra government.

On November 7, the Mumbai Police received an anonymous call threatening Shah Rukh Khan's life and demanding a ₹50 lakh extortion. The call was traced to Raipur, linking the phone to Faizan Khan. Initially, Faizan claimed his phone had been stolen and that he was being framed.

Following preliminary investigations, the police arrested Faizan on November 12 and brought him in for questioning. He was placed in police custody until November 18 and later remanded to judicial custody for two weeks. Notably, Faizan had previously filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan regarding a dialogue in his 1994 film Anjaam about deer hunting.

