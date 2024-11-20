comscore
AR Rahman and wife Saira announce separation after 29 years of marriage: "Pieces may not find their place again"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

AR Rahman and wife Saira announce separation after 29 years of marriage: “Pieces may not find their place again”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Legendary composer and singer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira, have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in Chennai on March 12, 1995, and share three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Official Statement from Saira’s Lawyers

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 19, Saira's lawyers confirmed the decision, citing emotional strain as a key factor. "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband, Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," the statement read.

The statement further added, "Mrs. Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. She requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life."

AR Rahman’s Response

AR Rahman, who has won global accolades, including an Academy Award, shared his thoughts on the separation. He expressed hope that the couple would have reached a milestone of 30 years together but acknowledged that their relationship “seems to carry an unseen end.” Rahman also thanked everyone for respecting their privacy during this sensitive time.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Adams discusses long-lasting career, AR Rahman, upcoming India tour: “Humbling knowing my songs have touched so many lives”

