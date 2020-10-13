Bollywood Hungama

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol expecting their first child

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Amrita Rao, who tied the knot with RJ Anmol in 2016, is expecting her first child. The actress and her husband were seen together outside the doctor's clinic a few days ago.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol expecting their first child

Since the couple is low key, they chose to keep the pregnancy news private until now. In a way, the lockdown served as a blessing for the couple who got to spend quality time with each other.

Amrita Rao tied the knot with RJ Anmol in an intimate ceremony in 2016 after seven years of dating. The wedding was attended by close friends and family.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen playing Meenatai Thackeray in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray.

