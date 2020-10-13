Actor, singer, and host Aditya Narayan and his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal are ready to tie the knot by the end of 2020. The couple, who is quite private about their relationship, plan to get married either in November or December.

Speaking to a daily, Aditya Narayan revealed that he met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit in 2010. They really hit it off and it is then he started pursuing her. At first, Shweta just wanted to be friends as they were both young and focusing on their respective careers.

Aditya Narayan further said that like any other couple, they've faced ups and downs in their relationship in the last ten years. He added that marriage is just a formality between them. His parents have met Shweta and really like her.

On the work front, Aditya Narayan is currently the host of Indian Idol 12.

