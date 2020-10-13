S S Rajamouli had already made a niche for himself down South. But with Baahubali series, he became a director to reckon with throughout the country. The first part was a surprise super-hit while part 2 was a record-breaking grosser. Trade and industry were stunned as a dubbed Telugu film earned Rs. 510.99 crore just in Hindi alone. Hence, to say that the expectations are massive from S S Rajamouli’s next, RRR is an understatement.

With this period action flick also expected to be a blockbuster, the makers have hit upon a jackpot deal. If reports are to be believed, the producers have already sold the television and digital rights of RRR to Star Network. A source says, “RRR is expected to be one of the biggest or probably the biggest blockbuster of 2021. Hence, Star Network has offered an unbelievable Rs. 200 crore for the rights. The TV arm of Star is vast and it caters to not just Hindi-speaking but also to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam audiences. The same goes for their streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar, which is said to have the largest subscriber base in India. Hence, the head honchos of Star decided to dole out the high price since they are confident that RRR would be worth watching and would get viewership across different languages and also online.”

However, the source makes an important aspect clear, “Please understand that RRR will premiere on Star and Disney+ Hotstar only after it has finished its run in cinemas. RRR will not be a direct-to-digital release, as is the norm nowadays. S S Rajamouli’s films are larger-than-life and made for the big screen. Hence, there’s no way that it’ll skip the theatrical run, come what may!”

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles and they play freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. Ajay Devgn plays their mentor and he completed his shoot earlier. The shoot of the film was stalled due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown and it resumed recently, on October 5, at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Rao Studios. According to a recent report, Alia Bhatt, who has a pivotal part in the film, is expected to join the unit next month.

