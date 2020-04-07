Bollywood Hungama

Aamir Khan donates to PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and supports daily wage workers of Laal Singh Chaddha

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has already made his contributions for the relief against the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has chosen to not go public with it. However, according to reports, Aamir Khan has already made his contributions.

Aamir Khan donates to PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and supports daily wage workers of Laal Singh Chaddha

He has donated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund as well as film workers’ association and a few NGOs. The actor has also donated to the daily wage workers of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha the shooting of which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Till now, the film industry has contributed generously towards PM-CARES and various other organisations who have been serving the needy. Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood celebrity to donate Rs. 25 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. Salman Khan has pledged to support 25000 daily wage workers in the film industry and has even transferred money in accounts of crew members of his upcoming film Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. Shah Rukh Khan’s group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray in its COVID-19 fight.

Also Read: When Aamir Khan revealed how he fell in love with Kiran Rao after divorce with Reena Dutt

