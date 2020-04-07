Not many know that actor Hrithik Roshan is a petrolhead and has an enviable collection of cars that include several Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans, Mercedes-Maybach, Rolls Royce Ghost, Mini Cooper S, Range Rover and more. The actor has added one more luxury car to his collection which is the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class was launched in India last year and is owned by Indian celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan wanted to completely customise his car to suit his needs. As per reports, Hrithik was so invested in every step of the process that he even decided the foam density. The seats of the car have been custom built to suit the actor's body. It took almost three months to ready Hrithik's personalised luxury car.

On the work front, Hrithik witnessed a successful year in 2019 with Super 30 and WAR, with the latter breaking records at the box office. The actor is currently staying at home with his kids and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan during the lockdown period.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Hrithik Roshan to facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for the needy across India