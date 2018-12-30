Weekly Best Dressed: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sara Ali Khan keep it sleek!

The fashion-conscious B-town is always such a delight! Picking out a vibe with their fashion stylists that suits the occasion, the tinsel townies go about their shenanigans with stunning beauty and hair game in tow. This week saw Deepika Padukone opt for the infallible saree, Anushka Sharma looked chic in a Gauri and Nainika white dress. Sonam Kapoor stunned in Chloe separates while Sara Ali Khan chose a River Island jumpsuit. Yami Gautam made a stunning case for colour blocking with a promotional round for Uri.
Here is a quick style recap of the best dressed celebrities for the last week of 2018.
Best Dressed – Deepika Padukone
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika attended Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chatrath wedding reception, draped in a pink Raw Mango gold zari ordered saree. A choker, earrings, her wedding chuda and mangalsutra teamed well with the saree. A nude makeup with flower adorned low bun rounded out her look.
Best Dressed – Anushka Sharma
Promoting Zero on a reality show, Anushka who was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sanam Ratansi of Style Cell chose a white Gauri & Nainika feathered sleeve one shoulder wrap dress. Earrings from Isharya, strappy metallic sandals, sleek low bun, a flawless makeup rounded out her look.
Best Dressed – Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sonam who was styled by Rhea Kapoor chose a Chloe suit for the special screening of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga trailer. Teaming the chic suit with an assortment of necklace, earrings and bracelet and rings, Sonam rounded out the look with subtle makeup and textured hair.
Best Dressed – Sara Ali Khan
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, a promotional look for Simmba saw Sara opt for an animal printed River Island jumpsuit teamed with open toed sandals. Textured hair and subtle makeup rounded out her look.
Best Dressed – Jacqueline Fernandez
Styled by Chandini Whabi for Ani Kapoor’s birthday bash, Jacqueline wore an Alessandra Rich black gown, teamed with crystal earrings and strappy heels from the brand. Subtle makeup and wavy hair left open rounded out her slick party vibe.
Best Dressed – Yami Gautam
Styled by Mohit Rai for the Uri promotions, Yami chose colour-blocked separates from Two Point Two Studio. With a flawless makeup and her short hair in textured waves, Yami rounded out the look with a pair of pointy toes and a Michael Kors wristwatch.
So which of these styles did you love the most?