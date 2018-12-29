Koffee With Karan 6: Rhea Kapoor makes a SURPRISING REVELATION about sister Sonam Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor’s dynamics

While we know that the chat show Koffee With Karan has entered its sixth season, lets just say that the show this time is all about exploring sibling dynamics. After Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, we also have the Kapoor trio – Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. The show will feature the three of them for the first time and we have Rhea spilling some beans over her ‘modern’ family dynamics.

Interestingly, this time around, we would be missing their ever young and energetic father Anil Kapoor. But not that much we had say as the siblings too have a lot of interesting titbits to share about her father. Rhea Kapoor, whilst speaking about her relationship with her father, also threw some light how it is with her siblings Sonam and Harsh. It seems that Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor often walk on eggshells when they are around each other.

That revelation definitely came as a shock don’t you think so! Well, audiences would recall that Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor too have come together on the show Koffee With Karan in its fourth season. The duo’s relationship looked quite comfortable and easy going that day but it seems that it is quite different at home. Revealing one such example, Rhea stated that there have been times when her father Anil has asked her to deliver a certain message to Sonam. When she questioned asking him why he wouldn’t do it himself, he has responded to it by answering that he is afraid of her reaction and that she may turn violent.

Rhea also explained why this is often the scene at her home. She mentioned that Anil and his firstborn Sonam are quite similar to each other by nature, in the sense, that they are both creative, crazy, sensitive personalities who are unable to handle each other’s reaction.

On the other hand, the designer and producer assured that her relationship with her father is more of friends and buddy-type.

