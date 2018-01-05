CONFIRMED: Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 to release on April 14

Rajinikanth– Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has been in the news since it was announced. Firstly, as it is the sequel to Robot and secondly because Akshay is all set to star as a villain. It was earlier scheduled to release on Republic Day this year but the release got pushed.

There were rumours that Rajinikanth– Akshay Kumar starrer will release around Tamil New Year on April 14. Nothing was confirmed until recently Rajinikanth himself confirmed to the media that 2.0 will release worldwide on April 14 this year.

It was reported earlier that one of the American VFX studios working on the film failed to deliver. Apparently, the task was too herculean for them to fulfill which was also the reason for the delay.

But, what is interesting is Varun Dhawan’s October which is helmed by Shoojit Sircar is releasing a day prior to 2.0. Though the clash is averted just by a day as Varun’s film is releasing on April 13, with two releases in same week it will be a very interesting weekend.

2.0 is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Robot. The first part starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while 2.0 features Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar. Akshay plays an evil villain in this sci-fi film that is a bi-lingual. It’s shot in Hindi and Tamil and would also have a dubbed Telugu version. The film’s grand music launch took place on October 27, 2017 in Dubai. It’s bewildering that 2.0’s audio released almost six months before its actual release.