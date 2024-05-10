India’s first zombie apocalypse movie, Go Goa Gone continues to be one of the most iconic Hindi films of all time. Helmed by Raj and D.K., the film completes eleven years since its release today. Interestingly, the zombie action comedy won over audiences not just with its hilarious and engaging storyline, but also with its breakthrough performances and dialogues. Playing one of the leads in the film, Kunal Kemmu, along with Vir Das and Anand Tiwari, opened up about one of his best films. Since he also wrote the film’s iconic dialogues, the actor-turned-filmmaker recalled some fond memories about this fun entertainer.

Kunal Kemmu opens up about Go Goa Gone as film completes 11 years; says, “It’s a film that brings me immense happiness and pride”

Opening up about the film, Kunal Kemmu said, “Go Goa Gone remains one of the most special films in my career. We embarked on this journey with a passion to bring this film to life with all our hearts. Raj & DK are exceptional filmmakers and deserve all the recognition. I am glad that I could contribute more than just acting to the film. As an actor, I learnt so much more about filmmaking and writing through this film. Previously, I only wrote for myself, but ‘Go Goa Gone’ changed that, giving me confidence as a writer too. It’s truly a film that brings me immense happiness and pride.”

A cult classic celebrated for its blend of horror and comedy, along with rib-tickling dialogues and peppy tracks, the film follows the journey of a group of friends who go to Goa for a vacation and end up finding themselves fighting a desi zombie apocalypse. The film, also starring Puja Gupta, and Saif Ali Khan in an extended cameo, released on May 10, 2013. While the movie continues to win hearts, filmmakers Raj and DK are also expected to revive it as a franchise and has often revealed about a sequel being on the cards. However, there hasn’t been any development on that front.

