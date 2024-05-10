Karisma Kapoor, speaking at a recent event, expressed her deep affection for her sister Kareena Kapoor, affectionately referring to her as her 'first baby.' At the Ladies Study Group event in Kolkata, she said “She (Kareena) has a strong personality; as a child also, she knew what she wanted, but to me, she’ll always be my first baby."

Karisma Kapoor shares heartfelt insights about sister Kareena: “She will always be my first baby”

Reflecting on her sources of inspiration, Karisma Kapoor revealed, “My grandfather’s personality, his work, and his life behind the camera was very inspirational. I also look up to Bebo as an idol because she is extremely strong. She worked through both her pregnancies.” Praising Kareena's strength and determination, particularly in balancing her professional commitments with motherhood, Karisma expressed admiration for her sister's resilience and work ethic.

Karisma Kapoor also shared insights into her hiatus from acting, emphasizing her choice to prioritize family over career. Despite stepping back from the limelight after her marriage and the birth of her children, Karisma recognizes the importance of cherishing life's moments.

While appreciating the opportunities presented by OTT platforms, she said “I love doing OTT but the magic of cinema is what we can’t deny. OTT is the cherry on the cake. Many actors are now getting an opportunity to portray roles that they were not getting to do otherwise.”

As Karisma Kapoor reminisced about her journey in Bollywood, she highlighted the influence of her family's cinematic legacy and her own aspirations as an actor. Each of her films holds a special place in her heart, representing a stepping stone in her career and a collection of cherished memories. Looking ahead, Karisma is set to appear in an upcoming OTT project titled Brown, adding another chapter to her illustrious career against the vibrant backdrop of Kolkata.

