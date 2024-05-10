Varun Dhawan, who is currently engrossed in the filming of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, recently shot for the movie with Sanjivani actress Gurdip Punjj. The pictures of Varun posing with Gurdip, and her family have now surfaced on the internet, showcasing the camaraderie behind the scenes. Gurdip Punjj, alongside her husband and children, joined Varun Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan for some heartwarming moments captured during their time together on set.

Varun Dhawan spotted shooting with actress Gurdip Punjj for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari; heartwarming pictures surface

Recently, Gurdip Punjj, known for her roles in popular television shows, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Varun Dhawan. Gurdip’s husband, Arjun Punjj, and her son and daughter also accompanied them inside what looked like a jewellery store. Gurdip and her family posed with Varun and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari director Shashank Khaitan for some heartwarming pictures.

In the caption, she described her experience working on the film. She wrote, “It was a pleasure working with you both, @varundvn @shashankkhaitan you both not only superstars but superhumans... good luck for the film #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari #dharmaproductions #lovedshootingthem.”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, promises to be a pure family entertainer with romance as its backdrop, reminiscent of Khaitan's previous works. Alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. With Dharma Productions backing the project, the film is expected to deliver a cinematic experience that celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast.

Scheduled for release on April 18, 2025, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is anticipated to captivate audiences with its heartwarming narrative and charismatic performances.

