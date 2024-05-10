comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Priyanka Chopra gives an adorable shoutout to husband Nick Jonas: “No one works harder than you”

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra recently shared a loving post dedicated to her husband Nick Jonas congratulating him on the first day of his new acting project.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Global icon Priyanka Chopra dedicated an endearing post for popstar and husband Nick Jonas. She went on Instagram to share a picture to congratulate him on his new acting project.

Priyanka shared a loving post which read, "Husband appreciation post: As I finish one, he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing. #johncarney #paulrudd @nickjonas @anthonymandler for Spaceman (sic)." She affectionately captioned it.

Not only PC but ‘PRICK’ fans flooded the comment section with messages congratulating the popstar admiring the love and appreciation the couple has for one another terming them as ‘Power couple’.

For this new acting project Nick will be seen starring alongside Paul Rudd, Power Ballad and be steered by director John Carney.

Nick Jonas has been seen acting in blockbusters like Jumanji: Welcome to Jungle, Disney’s Camp Rock and has even made a wholesome cameo with wife Priyanka Chopra in Love Again. Whereas Priyanka has just finished the shoot of Heads of State.

