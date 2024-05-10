comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.05.2024 | 4:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji Indian 2 Chandu Champion Kalki 2898 AD Ulajh
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Raashii Khanna reflects on working in Aranmanai 4: “It was the easiest set to be on”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Raashii Khanna reflects on working in Aranmanai 4: “It was the easiest set to be on”

en Bollywood News Raashii Khanna reflects on working in Aranmanai 4: “It was the easiest set to be on”

Actress Raashii Khanna is grateful for audience response as Aranmanai 4 emerges as a hit.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following the release of Aranmanai 4, Raashii Khanna expressed her gratitude as the horror-comedy garners praise from audiences and critics alike. The film, which marks the actress's return to the Aranmanai franchise, has emerged as the first Tamil hit of the year and is enjoying success at the box office. Khanna attributed her decision to join the project to her faith in director Sundar C, renowned for his mastery of the horror-comedy genre. She reflected, "When a filmmaker is so clear about what he wants, it becomes very easy for the actors. We just had to follow his vision. It was the easiest set to be on."

Raashii Khanna reflects on working in Aranmanai 4: “It was the easiest set to be on”

Raashii Khanna reflects on working in Aranmanai 4: “It was the easiest set to be on”

Amidst the positive reception, Raashii Khanna expressed her delight at the overwhelming response received by Aranmanai 4. She shared feedback received after the first press screening, where media members hailed the film as a blockbuster that could revitalize the Tamil film industry. Khanna enthused, "I am so glad that the audience gave it so much love that apparently, the theatres are going houseful every day!" Additionally, her performance in the song ‘Achacho’ garnered praise, prompting her to consider exploring similar opportunities in the future.

In Aranmanai 4, Raashii Khanna portrays the character of Dr. Maya, playing a pivotal role in unravelling the film's narrative. As accolades continue to pour in, Khanna gears up for an array of upcoming projects. She is set to star alongside Vikrant Massey in The Sabarmati Report, scheduled for release on August 2. Additionally, audiences can anticipate her appearances in the Hindi film TME and the Telugu film Telusu Kada, marking her continued presence in diverse cinematic ventures.

Raashii Khanna's experience in Aranmanai 4 signifies not only her successful return to the franchise but also her versatility as an actress. With a promising lineup of projects on the horizon, Khanna's contributions to the Indian film industry continue to captivate audiences across regions. As she embraces diverse roles and narratives, her journey in cinema unfolds with anticipation and applause.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia calls Aranmanai 4 co-star Raashii Khanna “super hot” in ‘Achacho’ song

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde to…

Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana sign…

Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic post amid exit…

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies…

Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak finds a place in…

Nakuul Mehta to star in Karan Johar's next,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification