Following the release of Aranmanai 4, Raashii Khanna expressed her gratitude as the horror-comedy garners praise from audiences and critics alike. The film, which marks the actress's return to the Aranmanai franchise, has emerged as the first Tamil hit of the year and is enjoying success at the box office. Khanna attributed her decision to join the project to her faith in director Sundar C, renowned for his mastery of the horror-comedy genre. She reflected, "When a filmmaker is so clear about what he wants, it becomes very easy for the actors. We just had to follow his vision. It was the easiest set to be on."

Raashii Khanna reflects on working in Aranmanai 4: “It was the easiest set to be on”

Amidst the positive reception, Raashii Khanna expressed her delight at the overwhelming response received by Aranmanai 4. She shared feedback received after the first press screening, where media members hailed the film as a blockbuster that could revitalize the Tamil film industry. Khanna enthused, "I am so glad that the audience gave it so much love that apparently, the theatres are going houseful every day!" Additionally, her performance in the song ‘Achacho’ garnered praise, prompting her to consider exploring similar opportunities in the future.

In Aranmanai 4, Raashii Khanna portrays the character of Dr. Maya, playing a pivotal role in unravelling the film's narrative. As accolades continue to pour in, Khanna gears up for an array of upcoming projects. She is set to star alongside Vikrant Massey in The Sabarmati Report, scheduled for release on August 2. Additionally, audiences can anticipate her appearances in the Hindi film TME and the Telugu film Telusu Kada, marking her continued presence in diverse cinematic ventures.

Raashii Khanna's experience in Aranmanai 4 signifies not only her successful return to the franchise but also her versatility as an actress. With a promising lineup of projects on the horizon, Khanna's contributions to the Indian film industry continue to captivate audiences across regions. As she embraces diverse roles and narratives, her journey in cinema unfolds with anticipation and applause.

